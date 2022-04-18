- On Good Things Utah this morning – Ahhhh Donny Osmond, we love him! And actress Jennifer Garner got a very special present for her upcoming 50th birthday, courtesy of her childhood idol, Donny Osmond. On Friday, the “Alias” star — who turns 50 on April 17 — shared a clip on Instagram in which she watched awestruck, a video of Osmond, 64, singing to her for the special day. Then to Garner’s complete shock, Osmond came up behind her to complete the tune. The two hugged and the “Puppy Love” singer presented her with a cake that reads, “13 going on 50,” a nod to her beloved film, “13 Going on 30.” They then went on to sing a duet before a clearly overwhelmed Garner covered her face with a napkin. “My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off,” she wrote alongside the video, referencing Osmond’s trademark purple socks.
- Plus, for Jennifer Aniston, sleepwalking was once a regular part of her life. The Friends alum, who is currently working with the Seize the Night and Day campaign in order to help people recognize and seek help for sleep issues, explained to People how she struggled with getting rest in her 20s and into her 30s. As a result, she began sleepwalking. “I’ve been woken up by house alarms going off that I’ve set off,” she explained to the outlet. “And I don’t think I do that anymore — that was when I was super sleep deprived.” Aniston sought help from a doctor to aid her with her sleeping woes. Now, the yoga enthusiast makes it a big priority in her life. “It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can’t really abide by the three pillars of health — which are diet, exercise and sleep — if you can’t really exercise and you can’t really eat right if you haven’t slept well because your body clock is so completely thrown off,” she noted.
- And Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are pretty transparent when it comes to documenting the ups and downs of raising their growing family. The couple is set to welcome an 8th Baldwin child later this year. The couple currently has four sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 18 months and daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, as well as Alec’s daughter Ireland from his marriage to Kim Basinger. Hilaria Baldwin makes sure her kids eat vegetables every day. Hilaria says she has some hacks for dealing with picky eaters, particularly her second child, Rafael. “We had to sort of get very creative because he literally would prefer to not need, then to eat something he doesn’t want to eat,” she told Motherly. “Getting kids to eat vegetables is really, really difficult as well,” she adds. “So what I do is I’ll make a shake for them every single day that has tons of kale and broccoli and all this kind of stuff in it. I’ll put this chocolate protein powder in it and they call it a chocolate shake.” We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU.
Donny Osmond surprises Jennifer Garner for her 50th birthday
