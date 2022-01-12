Donate your old shoes for a good cause

The Miss Utah Organization provides unique opportunities for young women in Utah to develop skills for future career opportunities and compete for scholarship awards. The organization also encourages a spirit of volunteerism and promotes social issues through the social impact initiatives of local titleholders and Miss Utah.

Miss Pleasant Grove, Haylie Howe, is here sharing about the Soles4Souls initiative to repurpose old shoes to help kids who are experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit was founded in 2006 and uses the products to make items for people in need.

Howe will be competing at the Miss Utah competition in June and hopes to really make a difference with this platform. Soles4Souls is a great way to get involved in a simple way that will have a significant impact.

If you would like to donate, go through your closet and bag up some of your old shoes. There are drop-off locations throughout the state. To find one near you, get in touch with Howe on social media @MissPleasantGrove.UT or @Todayareadertomorrowaleader which is her personal social impact initiative.