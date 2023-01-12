SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Around the holidays people have been doing good, this includes the Skye family. They made a music video to “believer” by Imagine Dragons to help raise money for the Tyler Robinson Foundation to benefit pediatric cancer families. They are hoping to raise $100,000 for them and get at least 5 million views on their video.

Sarah and Jazzy Skye, members of the Fun squad team, started their channel about 5 years ago. They started it for fun, but now it’s a full-time job for all of them. They decided to make the music video because their friend, Avery was diagnosed with pediatric cancer. She fought for a year and fortunately, finally got to ring the bell.

They hoped their video would give patients’ families some peace of mind. They plan on donating the proceeds to families in need. So, if you’re looking for a way to get involved and help the cause, like, subscribe, and share the video until it gets to 5 million views. For more info check out their website and social media.