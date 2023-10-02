SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – As Halloween creeps closer and closer, it’s only fitting that this month Community Advocate honoree is recognized for her tireless efforts to help children enjoy the thrill of trick or treating in costume.

Jennifer Woo is September’s Community Advocate, recognized by The Advocates Injury Attorneys. Woo is a professional photographer and a single mom of three with three grandbabies as well. Woo is actively collaborating with organizations such as the Road Home, The Advocates, Feigh Reality, Daybreak Farmers Market and Good Things Utah to bring awareness and attention to her Halloween Costume Donate Drive, beneffiting children currently experiencing homelessness.

Last year, Woo says she collected more than 250 costumes for children in need. She hopes to do more this year because the need is so great and every child deserves the chance to experience trick or treating in costume if they want to do so.

How you can help:

Donate Gently Used Costumes:

1. Clean any gently used costumes you have.

2. Place each costume in a see-through bag.

3. Write the name of the costume, size, and gender on the bag.

Drop-Off Locations:

1. You can drop off your costumes at the Road Home Shelter or Any of The Advocates’ locations.

2: Daybreak Farmers market (Sat. 10/7 and 10/14 from 10am to 1pm) – 11274 S Kestrel Rise Rd. South Jordan, UT.

Find a location and learn more about The Road Home online.

Find The Advocates office nearest you online.

Sponsored by The Advocates Injury Attorneys.