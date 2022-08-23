August is rapidly coming to a close and fall is near. Michelle Bauer from The Pink Lemon joined us on the show to show 4 ways to decorate Dollar Tree Pumpkins for an upscale look.

Paint the Pumpkin – Remove the stem and use craft paint, spray paint, or house paint to add color.

2. The tissue method – Cover a pumpkin with Mod Podge and gift wrap tissue.

3. The textured pumpkin method – Use Mod Podge, dry beans, and paint.

4. The planter method – Cut a hole in the top of the pumpkin and fill it with a plant for a small planter.

Instagram: @_thepinklemon

Facebook: The Pink Lemon

TikTok: @_thepinklemon

Etsy: ThePinkLemonStore