doitfordrayke is trending as his grieving parents ask for kindness

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Drayke Hardman was a 12-year-old-schoolboy from Tooele County, Utah, who tragically passed away February 2022 after reportedly trying to take his own life in response to bullying from a classmate. The boy’s grieving parents, Andy and Samie Hardman, have said that they had been in contact with their son’s school about the problem prior to his death, which had seen him return home with a black eye earlier in the week and later confide to his sister that the injury was sustained during a physical altercation with a peer. Now the hashtag #doitfordrayke is trending, prompting the community to be kind.
- Plus, minutes before their Valentine’s Day game last night, the Utah Jazz took a somber note as the team recognized two Utah families who recently suffered unimaginable tragedies. The families of Izzy Tichenor and Drayke Hardman presented Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert their 2022 NBA All-Star commemorative rings at Monday night’s game. Izzy was 10 when she took her own life in November. Twelve-year-old Drayke from Tooele died by suicide just days ago on Thursday. Both families said their children were bullied at school.
- Deena shares how to help your tweens if they are struggling with self confidence at school and we share the story of one special local teen who gave roses to every girl in school this year for Valentine’s Day. A viewer sent us this note: “My friend, Leland Johnson, always gives every girl in our grade a rose on Valentine’s Day. From what I know, he’s done it at least 3 years. It makes us all feel so special and loved and I want him to be recognized for it!” Leland, we think you’re absolutely incredible!
- And at the end of the show – Phrases you should never ever say to a woman and the best places to find love if you are over the age of 50. We’ll tell you where Utah lands on the list! Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.