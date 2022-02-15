doitfordrayke is trending as his grieving parents ask for kindness

ABC4 - In November 2021, the tragic news of 10-year-old Izzy Tichenor’s suicide dominated the local news cycle and garnered attention from national news outlets and celebrities alike. 12-year-old Drayke Hardman’s death — which occurred in early February and was determined a suicide — had a similar effect, rocking our communities in Utah and beyond.

Many had hoped that Tichenor’s death, though devastating, was a rarity and an outlier. Hardman’s suicide, just four months after Tichenor’s, however, suggests a larger and more overarching issue facing our youth.