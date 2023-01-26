SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) We only want what is best for our furry friends and with these treats it is guaranteed. Abigail Burns, the founder of the new Utah company called “life elevated raw pet products” joined us today to talk about her new product. Her doggy treats are completely made of raw ingredients making it healthy for your dogs. Another thing about these treats is that they have strong smells making your dog pay attention to you rather than other distractions.

These puppy snacks were inspired by her 4-year-old poodle, Bailey. She was not food motivated so she looked everywhere for treats that would help her train, Bailey. She finally freeze-dried fresh meat and turned it into little kibble sized tablets and they worked. Now Bailey is a trained dog and loves these homemade treats.

If you are looking for a highly valuable treat to train your puppy with or just healthy treats for your dog. These are the perfect options and with it being a brand-new business it is a wonderful opportunity to support local businesses. They come in 2 different flavors: Ocean delight and Beef Grand Slam. Thay are available on her website, Walmart, and Scheels in Sandy. For more information check their website or social media out. Also, if you want to save 35% use the code: GTU35.