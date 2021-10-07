Dawn McCarthy of Dawn’s Corner is here to show us some fun fall treats and goodies. She offers an array of products ranging from dog treats, nail dashes, charcuterie kits and more. Dawn’s Corner is sure to have something for YOU!

Do you have a fur friend at home? Dawn is sharing about a product called Yummy Combs. These are the best tool for your pet to get their teeth cleaned and breath smelling good. The deep honeycomb pockets scrubs their teeth all the way to the gums and is designed to prevent gulping. They’re all-natural and certified by veterinary nutritionists to ensure it’s healthy for your pet.

Next, McCarthy shows us a fun fashion trend that will help you get the perfect hairstyle. Pouf Hairdos is an accessory that fits in your hair and comes in multiple styles and sizes which allows you to use it for everyday use and occasion.

Also, want to know how to get the best quick and easy Halloween nails? McCarthy says Clutch Nails are fake nails which are made very easy to press on. They last long and won’t cause damage to your natural nails.

Be sure to watch the video above to see all her amazing products and visit her website for more information!