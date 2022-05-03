Shar Baldwin, owner of FurReal Tasty Treats, a local husband & wife Dog treat company joined us on the show to share her irresistibly soft, tasty dog treats.

Nicea joined Shar to make a Diy Dog Mom gift basket for Mother’s Day. Whether you have human children or Fur babies, FurReal wants you to feel special and appreciated on Mother’s Day.

They filled the basket with tasty dog treats, a luscious bath bomb, Royale chocolates, a trendy absorbent dish towel, a magnetic photo frame, and a car drink coaster.

Items were donated from:

@furrealtastytreats

@thehappybath

@unrakd.home

@ascotroyalechocolates

FurReal Tastey Treats can be found at Simple Treasures Boutique in Farmington happening May 3-7th.

Website: FurRealtastytreats2.com

Instagram: @furrealtastytreats