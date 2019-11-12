Does your high school student need help navigating the college enrollment path?

Ninety percent of Utah parents expect their children to attend college, but only 2/3 actually enroll. College cost is a top concern for Utah parents. Only half of Utah parents feel confident in finding information on how to pay for college.

College Access Advisors are helping students on their path to college. Advisors are now in 34 high schools this year and will soon be accessible to students at every high school in the state.

College Access Advisor Program Basics

As Utah continues to change and grow, many more students will need help navigating the college process. The College Access Advisors help students:

Register for and complete college entrance exams

Apply for college

Apply for scholarships, grants, and financial aid

Connect students to first-year experience programs to prepare them for the transition from high school to college

Advisors are available to every high school student, but have a focus on supporting low-income and first-generation students.

Proven Method

Meeting with a college access advisor is proven to increase a student’s likelihood of enrolling in and completing college. After just 3-5 meetings with a college access advisor, a student’s likelihood of enrolling in college nearly doubles.

For each meeting with a college access advisor, a student is 5% more likely to graduate from college.

This Access Advisor Program offers students information about all types of college, from technical colleges to four-year universities, to ensure students make the best choice for themselves.

Program Impact

This would be the first statewide College Access Advising program of its kind in the nation. This year, the program expanded to 34 Utah high schools and will ultimately be accessible to students at every high school in the state.

By helping students on their path to college, this program will change the course of intergenerational poverty in Utah.

The program also creates a pipeline for future educators and counselors, which Utah has a high need for.

For more information about Access Advisor visit: https://ushe.edu/college-access or slcc.edu