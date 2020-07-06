Does wearing a mask pose a health risk?

HOW TO THREAD YOUR EYEBROWS AT HOME: A BROW EXPERT WEIGHS IN--IT'S A HAIR REMOVEL TECHNIQUE--DIY ON INSTAGRAM--AND PEOPLE HAVE BECOME DESPERATE--THREADING PUTS PRESSURE ON YOUR SKIN AND PUSHES HAIR FROM UNDERNEATH TO GRAB AND REMOVE--WAXING MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO DO..HAIR TOO FINE AND DOESN'T PUSH HAIR UP TO SURFACE.--GOOD FOR SENSITIVE SKINLemme guess: You became so DIY efficient during quarantine that even as salons start to open back up, you're still thinking about recreating your favorite beauty treatments at home. Spot on, right? And if you're anything like me, you've probably researched the easiest ways to maintain your brows, only to find that the most effective treatments are definitely best left to the pros. That said, there's one hair-removal method I keep seeing people DIY on my Instagram feed and I've officially gotten desperate enough to try it (or, you know, think about trying it): eyebrow threading.

What is eyebrow threading?First thing's first: Eyebrow threading is a hair-removal technique that's been around for centuries, says Umbreen Sheikh, founder and CEO of Wink Brow Bar. "Threading is basically when we take a twisted thread and use it to gently pull the hair from the follicle," she explains. "I like to describe it as hair removal for small areas-like your brows, upper lip, or the sides of the face."