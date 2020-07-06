Does wearing a mask pose a health risk?

- On Good Things Utah today – Temperature checks are becoming a way of life, but what about smell checks? Find out why testing your nose could soon be required. And is wearing a mask bad for your health? Health experts say if you’ve ever felt uncomfortable or like you couldn’t breathe in your mask, just know that your body adjusts and will regulate the oxygen you need. And speaking of masks, they are now required on every airline and every flight. Nicea breaks down the different airlines and what each is now requiring. And different options for school this fall are now seriously being discussed. Several schools say they plan to move their classes outside. Deena tells us what different states are planning to do.
- And finally, are you exhausted from all the time with your technology? A new study shows that most Americans have become sick and tired of texting during the pandemic.