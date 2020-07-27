Does summer lose it’s magic with age?

Does summer lose it’s magic as you get older? A survey of over 2,000 US adults found that grown up responsibilities, not having enough time and having a job were the top three contributors to taking the fun out of the season. That’s according to this article: https://nypost.com/2020/07/23/survey-says-summer-loses-its-magic-the-older-you-get/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app .

There is something to be said about summer’s as a child. For 5-year-old Vivian, the magic is still alive! Her grandma sent us this video, Vivian as a mermaid playing ‘news’ like her friend Surae on TV. Viewer videos like this make us smile and we want to see more of them! Email yours to the GTU producers, goodthings@abc4.com

School is a hot topic for all parents and caretakers right now, so Surae briefed us on the CDC guidelines for reopening schools. Of course it’s known that practicing good hygiene and disinfecting surfaces are a must, but the CDC is now including other recommendations such as repurposing unused or underused buildings or moving classes outside when possible, as well as keeping students in “pods” where the same groups stay together throughout the school day. More on that, here:

https://www.today.com/parents/cdc-guidelines-reopening-schools-emphasize-getting-students-back-classroom-t187687 .