Avatar: The Way of Water is in theatres now! A must see while it’s on the big screen.

Rated PG-13, the run time 3 hours 12 minutes

Grade A-

Elvis is streaming on HBOMAX and available to rent or buy on most streaming networks. If you can see it in theatres, Val recommends it.

Grade: B

The Fabelmans is in theatres. This cinematic movie is stronger in the theatre than at home. You can rent or buy it on Apple TV plus.

Grade B-

TÁR is still in some theatres. You can watch it on Peacock network and rent or buy it on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Val says it doesn’tneed to be seen in the theatre and in her opinion, Cate Blancett is the saving grace of a film that takes way too long to get to the point. She deserves a nomination, the film in its entirety is boring and bloated.

Grade: C

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is a movie has come back to theatres, and you can stream it on almost every streaming network in some fashion. This movie is a must see in theatres! It was made for theatres, but it is so much fun watching it at home still has merit. This is a movie Val will be watching a few more times soon.

Grade: A

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BABYLON is still in theatres, this movie runs 3 hours long and feels like it. Val watched it at home, and it was hard to want to keep watching. There is so much good about this movie that gets sidelined by overexuberance and unneeded scenes. Should be streaming soon and Val thinks you should save your money for a home viewing.

Grade C+

The Banshees of Inisherin is in theatres and on HBOMAX, this is a sad and compelling movie. Stay home and in your thoughts with this one. Strong performances and filmmaking. You may need a happy movie cleanser to follow.

Grade B+

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE is in theatres and streaming. Stream it and enjoy! This is a fantastic and odd film that you need to pay attention to.

Grade A-

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Netflix is on Netflix December 23rd, and is a fun movie. Val has seen it at home and in theatres and loved it both ways.

Grade A-

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS is available to rent or buy on most streaming networks. This is another movie that has bits and pieces of fun and thoughtfulness, but it takes a long time to get there. Val’s surprised by this nomination.

Grade: C