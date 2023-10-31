SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Document your Halloween memories in a creative way with tips from photographer and mom of 3, Jordan Batt. She takes photographs for companies like swig drinks, Cariloha, and many more, but also loves photographing families and couples! For her, it is all about capturing the special moments in life.

She joined us on the show with some easy tips and tricks to elevate your Halloween photos. All you need are a few pumpkins and fall leaves that you most likely already have laying around. Jordan shared how cutting a small heart in a leaf and positioning your phone camera just right can capture an artsy photo perfect for the season. Flipping your phone upside down and including pumpkins can add dimension making for a unique picture of Halloween.

To book a session with Jordan visit www.jordanbreephotograpy.com and follow along on Instagram @jordanbreee