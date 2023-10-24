SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Today’s Beauty Buzz featured a spooky themed makeup look by makeup artist, Nikra Centeno. She teaches personal makeup classes with the hope of empowering women in their getting ready routines. She believes makeup goes beyond looks and is a very personal journey of self expression/love.

If you are interested in learning how to apply your own makeup, Nikra is your girl. No experience is necessary to attend, and products and brushes are provided for the classes. Nikra explained that knowing how to enhance your features gives you confidence to show up to the world. Classes take about 2-2.5 hrs and will cover a full face application.

Today she demonstrated how you can create a Halloween Medusa Makeup look using a few tips and simple materials.

GTU viewers can get $25 off a personal makeup class when they mention Good Things Utah. For more information and to book visit www.ncstudioutah.com and follow along @ncstudioutah for more inspirationn.