Do you want enchanting hair like your favorite Disney princess?

Donna Bella’s ready-to-wear hair extensions make creating holiday-ready looks easy!

Donna Bella Hair is an industry leader providing professional 100% Remy human hair extensions to thousands of stylists across North America. All hair extensions are handcrafted with the cuticle intact by trained experts.

The Utah based company offers everything you need to install, remove, and care for hair extensions. This includes a full range of hair extension methods, lengths, and colors. We are industry leaders in designing and developing new stylist tools that encourage and support your creativity in working with hair extensions.

Their ready-to-wear extensions will be 30% off on Saturday 11/30 + Sunday 12/1! They will also have up to 30% off site wide on Black Friday-Cyber Monday.

This story contains sponsored content