Do you want to learn more about your genealogy?

There’s still time to register for RootsTech! RootsTech 2020, happening February 26 – 29 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, is a 4-day event geared to help you discover and connect with your family – past, present, and future. With over 300 breakout sessions, an exciting lineup of celebrity speakers, and a gigantic expo hall, there’s something for everyone. Passes start at just $99.

It’s the best place to learn about your family– and family history isn’t just records and cemeteries. It’s about photos, stories, and preserving the memories of today. More than 26,000 people attend the event making it the largest family celebration conference in the world.

For a limited time, Good Things Utah viewers can receive a special discount of 10% using PROMO code “20TV” when you register at RootsTech.org.

This story contains sponsored content.