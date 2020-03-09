Do you want to become a better storyteller?

Mike Brian, CEO of Penna Powers joined Good Things Utah to talk about three upcoming seminars in late March and early April.

Mike is CEO of Penna Powers, a full-service Marketing Agency in Salt Lake City with 35 years of experience in cultivating presentations and stories around brands, products, and services. Much of Mike’s career has been spent molding presentations and helping businesses improve communication.

He recently published a book called, ‘Presenter Evolution: Master 5 Power Traits of Influential Presenters’. The key message of the book is an original presentation cadencing tool that illustrates how to drive emotion and perfect delivery in a presentation. The cadence line tracks the rhythm of the presentation, enabling the speaker to move people at optimal times of the presentation.

The tool was developed by studying movies (originally Sleepless in Seattle), where he identified four channels the director was using to move the audience. When applied to a presentation, it provides a clear way to fine-tune a speech. Does it work? Steve Job’s 2007 iPhone presentation is regarded as one of the top presentations of all time, but if you look at it with Mike’s cadencing tool, it could have been much better.

Mike has three upcoming seminars at Miller Free Enterprise Center in Sandy on March 19, March 26 and April 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information visit PennaPowers.com/seminar.

This story contains sponsored content.