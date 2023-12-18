- On Good Things Utah this morning – With the holiday season in full swing, partygoers and casual celebrators alike should be aware of a serious heart behavior typically seen around the most festive time of year. ABC News’ Dr. Jen Ashton recently broke down “holiday heart,” examining what causes this potentially dangerous heart irregularity, and some effective ways to monitor the heart, while enjoying the holiday season.
- What is ‘holiday heart’?
- Ashton said holiday heart syndrome is a “known, observed phenomenon” in the medical community, where the rates of heart arrhythmias tend to spike during the December holidays. Holiday heart syndrome is characterized as “electrical disturbances in the heart rhythm that’s seen around December holidays,” according to Ashton.
- What contributes to ‘holiday heart?’
- Ashton said the primary cause of this seasonal heart syndrome is increased consumption of alcohol. “It’s not a surprise that during the December holiday season, whatever holidays you might be observing, that there’s more alcohol consumption,” she said.
- What is the best way to protect oneself from ‘holiday heart?’
- “It’s just about, really, kind of keeping things in moderation,” said Ashton, namely referring to alcohol consumption, as the biggest agent of heart arrhythmias. Another way to combat the serious consequences of holiday heart is to understand the symptoms of an arrhythmia. One big symptom to watch for, according to Ashton, is the feeling of fluttering in your chest. Monitoring your pulse for an “iregularly regular” heartbeat is also an effective way to pick up on arrhythmias, Ashton said. One can put two fingers on the side of the neck, over the carotid arteries, or on the line of your thumb, covering your radial artery, to monitor for irregular heartbeat. Symptoms like dizziness, nausea, and lightheadedness should also be tracked in the monitoring process.
- We hope you tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now