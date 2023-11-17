- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s natural to seek advice before making a big decision, but you should be careful that you’re not excessively worrying about other people’s opinions so much that you aren’t making the right choices for yourself.
- “Some people’s opinions do in fact matter, and they can have a significant impact on one’s trajectory in life,” says Michael Gervais, a psychologist with expertise on the link between the mind and human performance. But FOPO, fear of people’s opinions, can constrict your potential and prevent you from doing what you feel called to do, says Gervais, who’s also the author of “The First Rule of Mastery: Stop Worrying About What People Think of You.” “FOPO is an effort to avoid rejection to be accepted, where we develop this exhaustive attempt to interpret what others are thinking to avoid negative evaluation by them,” he adds.
- Here’s how to stop worrying about what people think of you
- If you struggle with FOPO, here are a few steps that Gervais recommends:
- Focus on, and master, what’s in your control: Remind yourself that another person’s opinion of you is not within your control. And remember that you are in control of your response to potential judgment; this includes your thoughts, actions and overall attitude. Be clear about your principles: When you’re clear on your values, any advice you receive will only be an opportunity to view things differently, not an obligation that has to dictate your next steps. “Even when there is somebody that their opinion of how well you’re doing or who you are holds weight in the trajectory of your future,” Gervais says, “make sure you’re living your life on your terms, in harmony with the suggestions or the opinions that they might have.”
