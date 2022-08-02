- On Good Things Utah this morning – What do you see in this picture? Just as there are two sides to every story, there are also two sides to the mind. However, most find that one side seems more dominant than the other. And this optical illusion, from the YouTube channel Bright Side, can help determine which side of the brain — left or right — is stronger. Though they may look the same, each side of the brain processes information differently — both of which works together to help us navigate our complex world. The left-brain is often associated with logic and analysis, while the right has a reputation for imagination and intuition. The illustration depicts two jungle dwellers: a tiger and a monkey. And which one you see first can be a sign of whether you’re “left-brained” or “right-brained.”
- Plus, we are talking a drama filled night on another episode of the Bachelorette. Last week’s episode of The Bachelorette saw James (a.k.a. Meatball) plead for a second chance with Rachel after being rejected by Gabby, and at the start of this week’s instalment viewers saw that he is back in the competition. With Meatball back in the fold, the men were seen discussing contestant Hayden’s comments to Gabby last week, which were a catalyst for the big format change. Hayden had told Gabby she was “rough around the edges,” which caused her to get upset. In Episode 4, Hayden defended himself to his competitors, saying that he only used that term because Gabby did so herself.
- And are you a Disney fan and do you want to get married at the resort? Here’s what it takes, and what it’s like for some of the thousands of couples who get married at Disney properties each year: There are more than 100 venues at Disney properties across the globe, including more than 50 at Disney World ranging from in front of Cinderella Castle to the beach at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resort. Eric Nicotri and his husband Jamesofee of New York got married at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion earlier this year and had their reception at the American Adventure in EPCOT’s World Showcase. “It was beautiful, with the columns, the lighting, everything,” Nicotri said. He had been envisioning a simple wedding in the Hudson Valley, but joked that his husband “kind of didn’t even give me an option. … He is a Disney fanatic.” They kicked off their wedding weekend with a welcome dinner at Animal Kingdom and arranged for their whole group to ride Avatar Flight of Passage together. “We go to Disney a lot,” Nicotri said, but many of their friends and family don’t. “I think one of my friends hadn’t been to Disney in like 15 years, so (my husband) was like, ‘I want to be able to share this experience with them, just like boom right away.”
- Finally, we all know eating ultra processed foods that make our lives easier — such as prepackaged soups, sauces, frozen pizza and ready-to-eat meals — isn’t good for our health. Nor is gobbling up all the pleasure foods that we love so much: hot dogs, sausages, burgers, french fries, sodas, cookies, cakes, candies, doughnuts and ice cream, to name just a few. Studies have found they can raise our risk of obesity, heart and circulation problems, diabetes and cancer. They may even shorten our lives. Now, a new study has revealed eating more ultra processed foods may contribute to overall cognitive decline, including the areas of the brain involved in executive functioning — the ability to process information and make decisions. In fact, men and women who ate the most ultra processed foods had a 28% faster rate of global cognitive decline and a 25% faster rate of executive function decline compared with people who ate the least amount of overly processed food, the study found.
- Hope you tune in as we dive into these Hot Topics and much more this morning on a Tuesday edition of GTU.
Do you see a tiger or a monkey in this picture?
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now