- On Good Things Utah this morning – Should friends reach out for a ride or just Uber? On social media, there’s no shortage of debates on the ethics of airport pickups.
- Think back to the last time you were asked to pick up a friend at the airport. Did you:
- A.) Jump at the chance to help. That’s what friends are for!
- B.) Die a little inside and wonder why they can’t get an Uber or a taxi. An airport pickup? You’re not a masochist.
- If you have strong opinions either way, you’re hardly alone. Over the last month or so, a fierce debate has been raging on social media over the ethics of picking up friends from the airport in the age of ride-shares. The online debate reached a fever pitch last month when tech investor Codie Sanchez shared a photo of a text conversation she’d had with friends about the topic. The tweet included a screenshot of Sanchez’s friend Kim Kaupe’s Instagram story, wherein Kaupe talked about how picking up friends at the airport shows you prioritize them. Unless she “absolutely can’t,” Kaupe wrote that she always tries to be there at arrivals. Sanchez firmly disagreed: “As an adult, don’t ask your friends to pick you up from the airport. Use Uber, save a friendship,” she said in her tweet, which has racked up over 25.5 million views. Twitter being Twitter, lots of folks had very strong opinions about Sanchez’s hot take.
- “If you think you’re too busy or too cool to pick up/drop off your friends from the airport, you either aren’t really friends with them, or you need to realign your priorities in life,” one man said. (“Dude have you been to LAX,” a traffic-vexed Angeleno asked him in reply.) Some said the preference for Ubering was a generational thing: “I think this is mostly a thing with younger people,” one man said. “My age group did/does this. I think somewhere, this all got lost in translation after us.” Others thought the debate spoke to how, culturally, we’ve become too invested in individualism and handling everything ourselves. Tune in this morning as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more on Good Things Utah.
Do you say ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ to picking up friends and family from the airport?
