Do you remember these popular Barbie dolls from the 90’s?

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) – On Thursday’s GTU, we took a trip back to the 90’s and recalled some of the most popular and iconic Barbie dolls.
The infamous dolls played a major part in the childhoods of Baby Boomers, Gen X, and even millennials.
From the excitement of going to a local toy store looking for the newest barbie and comparing dolls with friends during a play date, the dolls provided a lifetime of memories.
According to website popsugar, the most popular barbie was 1992’s Totally Hair Barbie.
Some of our favorites from the 90’s collection were:
- Bead Blast Barbie
- My Size Barbie
- Teen Talk Barbie
- Happy Holidays Barbie
- Fountain Mermaid Barbie
We also couldn’t forget about our Barbie themed Halloween show from 2019.
Take a look and see if you recognize any of these dolls from yesteryear.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.