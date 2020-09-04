Do you remember these popular Barbie dolls from the 90’s?

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) – On Thursday’s GTU, we took a trip back to the 90’s and recalled some of the most popular and iconic Barbie dolls.

The infamous dolls played a major part in the childhoods of Baby Boomers, Gen X, and even millennials.

From the excitement of going to a local toy store looking for the newest barbie and comparing dolls with friends during a play date, the dolls provided a lifetime of memories.

According to website popsugar, the most popular barbie was 1992’s Totally Hair Barbie.

Some of our favorites from the 90’s collection were:

Bead Blast Barbie

My Size Barbie

Teen Talk Barbie

Happy Holidays Barbie

Fountain Mermaid Barbie

We also couldn’t forget about our Barbie themed Halloween show from 2019.

Take a look and see if you recognize any of these dolls from yesteryear.