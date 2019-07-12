On Good Things Utah today – Amazon Prime says why stop with shopping… did you know you can now put your pictures on Prime? We’ll explain! And singer Pink is at it again on social media, taking on negative comments this time about her visiting a zoo in Germany. You will love her response. And do you know who your partner is following on social media? Why one woman says you should be checking. And finally, the Provo man who’s decided to find potential dates in a most unconventional way. And it’s working!

Plus, the one thing that successful couples are doing that is changing their relationships. We dive into these hot topics and so much more on a Friday edition of Good Things Utah!