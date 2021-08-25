Do you know a lot of people but still feel lonely?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey was trending Tuesday on Twitter for his response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott saying he has now tested negative for COVID four days after testing positive. Abbott credited the vaccine for a “brief and mild” infection. Austin’s famous resident replied, “Glad you’re now testing negative for Covid Governor Abbott. Thank you for mentioning that ‘the vaccination you received made your infection brief and mild.’ Health to you, Cecilia, Texas, and beyond.” McConaughey ended his message with, “Mask, vax and just keep livin’.” Could it be his new catch phrase?
- Plus, how can you know so many people but still feel so lonely? Parenting expert, journalist and mother of two, Ericka Sóuter, explores in her new book, “How to Have a Kid and a Life: A Survival Guide,” why moms need close, authentic relationships with other women and shares a clear formula for making new friends as a parent. Read an excerpt of her book below on how authentic friends can save your sanity. https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/family/story/people-feel-lonely-authentic-friends-save-sanity-79603567
- And Olivia Rodrigo has been one of the most popular artists of the year and her loyal listeners have catapulted her music to new heights. It’s a great day for the “Good for You” singer whose hit song made it to the top of Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the summer list, along with seven other tracks, the company announced exclusively on “Good Morning America.” From her breakout hit “Driver’s License” to “Déjà Vu,” the 18-year-old’s pop-punk hits have made up nearly half of Spotify’s summer streaming list.
- At the end of the show, singer Ariana Grande may be branching into beauty! According to E! News, billboards of the r.e.m. beauty logo have been displayed in New York City’s Times Square recently, and Grande’s close friend shared a photo of one with an eye emoji sticker to his Instagram Story earlier this week. It also appears she has trademarked the name and design, listing concealers, eyeshadows, lip products, hair extensions, and more as a few of the star products. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more on a Wednesday edition of GTU Hour 2.