Do you have pandemic ‘caution fatigue’?

- On Good Thing Utah today – It’s a real condition that psychiatrists say is affecting millions of Americans. People have been told to be careful so many times that we’ve become desensitized to the message.
- Plus, health officials are cracking down this morning on people who’ve created fraudulent government ID cards that make them exempt from wearing a mask.
- And mental health experts worry for the state of our minds without constant touch. ‘Skin hunger’ is now a term that many find themselves experiencing. University of Arizona professor Kory Floyd, whose research was published this week in Communication Monographs, discussed the inherited interplay between skin-on-skin touch and the psyche. “There’s something special about touch that I think relates back to the fact that we, as human beings, are born in such a state of immaturity that we have no ability to take care of our own needs,” says Floyd in an article on the university’s website. “Touch equals survival as infants. If we don’t have someone touching us and helping to meet our needs, then we don’t survive.” Those who live alone or who are limiting their in-person interactions during the pandemic might be suffering from hereditary “skin hunger,” he explains.