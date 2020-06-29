Do you have pandemic ‘caution fatigue’?

Veteran parents might admit swaddling saved their sanity when it came to a fussy newborn."As a first time mom, swaddling was one of the things that intimated me," Maxine Clegg, a mother of two in Hawaii, told TODAY Parents. "The nurses gave me a quick run through and talked to me about the importance of wrapping them tightly and keeping the blanket away from her face. This seemed like an obvious thing to do, but when the baby is screaming at another decibel, you're just doing things fast and trying to make them happy again."

Dr. Jude J. Cope, pediatrician and assistant professor of clinical medicine at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, confirmed the importance of technique. "When done correctly, swaddling can be an effective technique to help calm infants and promote sleep," she said.The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Task Force on Safe Sleep provides the following instructions on how to swaddle a baby: