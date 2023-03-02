- On Good Things Utah this morning – Do you need a refresh on your manners at the grocery store? Ask the Southern Living editorial staff about their grocery store frustrations, and they will deliver with fervor. I flippantly posed the prompt, “What are some rude things people do at the grocery store?” to our staffers and accidentally unleashed a fury. Because we spend a good bit of our lives at the store, we’ve developed a distaste for fellow shoppers’ poor etiquette. Here, are some of the most frequent offenders—and lest you assume these are all common sense no-nos, head to Publix on a Sunday after church. Then we’ll talk.
- Parking Your Buggy Wherever You Please
- It’s fine to browse the aisles for the specific pasta sauce you like, but consider where you leave your cart in the process. Leaving it in the center of the aisle and blocking traffic is not the move. After you’ve shopped, don’t leave the cart “willy nilly” in the middle of the parking lot, either, says senior digital editor Rebecca Baer. Return it to the parking lot corral or the store itself, if that’s closer.
- Ignoring the Rules of the Road
- Treat the grocery cart like your car and pretend that every aisle has a stop sign on either end, says frequent shopper and SL editorial producer and recipe developer Ivy Odom. “When you’re exiting an aisle with your buggy, pause to look both ways before you cross the ‘street.'” That way, you don’t run over another poor, unsuspecting shopper.
- Camping Out for a Conversation
- You’re likely to run into a friend or neighbor at your local supermarket, but be mindful of where you stop to chat. If you notice that someone is attempting to peruse the produce behind you, pick up your conversation and move to a less-trafficked area. Regardless, grocery store catch-ups should be short and sweet; this is not the time to fill in your elementary school teacher on the past 30 years of your life.
- Lingering Too Long Over Purchasing Decisions
- We’re not suggesting you should race through your weekly shop like you’re a driver at the Talladega Superspeedway (as a customer, you deserve a little time to choose what you want), but even so, be considerate of the folks around you. “You don’t have to touch every piece of fruit,” says assistant homes editor Cameron Beall. “You’ve got to do a little examining, but just do it mindfully.” In other words, it shouldn’t take ten minutes to select your ideal cantaloupe.
- Parking Your Buggy Wherever You Please
- We hope you join us for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a Thursday edition of Good Things Utah.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now