Do you feel left out of the generational war? You might be a zennial

  • On the second hour of GTU this morning – If you were born somewhere between 1992 and 1998, don’t identify with either end of the current generational war between millennials and Gen Z, wonder if you’re too old for TikTok, and still (kind of, sometimes) like skinny jeans, you just might be a zennial! We’ll tell you what this new generation is all about! (and if you are still allowed to wear skinny jeans and a side part;)
  • Plus, COVID-19 numbers are improving this morning – but we’re not out of the woods yet. NBC medical correspondent Dr. John Torres has this week’s Sunday Focus. 500 fewer deaths a day than the high of 3300 just four weeks ago. 42% drop in hospitalizations since January More than 34 million Americans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. We have the latest numbers for you on a busy Thursday second hour of GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

