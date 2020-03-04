Do you dream of career where you can people with physical ailments?

Do you dream of a career where you can help people rehabilitate from injuries, disorders, or disabilities?

Nicea DeGering visited Provo College to talk with Greg Koberstein, Director of the Physical Therapy Assistant Program, about the benefits of their Physical Therapist Assistant Associate Degree Program.

The physical therapist assistant program at Provo College will give you the necessary skills to start your PTA career with confidence. In as little as 21 months, you can complete your PTA courses and jump into this in-demand profession.

Successful graduates of Provo’s PTA program acquire the knowledge and skills to provide competent, entry-level care to patients receiving therapy under the supervision of a physical therapist. The 21-month program is hands on, it allows you to help people, and can get you placed into a job in no time.

