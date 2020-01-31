Do you double-dip? Most Americans agree it’s a party fail

Wondering what to do this weekend? We've got you covered! Tomorrow, Saturday February 1st at 8:30 am at Red Cliffs Mall is Bikestock 2020! This is a free event where you'll join St. George Races for a day of bike riding fun. Bikestock will consist of two events, both starting and ending in the Red Cliffs Mall. All participants must wear a bike helmet. Along with bike riding, there will be games and music. The first event is the Family Fun Bike Ride at 8:30 am. Choose between two distances, two and five miles, on the beautiful paved trail system. Bike Safety inspections will be available as well as a safety course for younger children. The first 150 preregistered children will receive a free T-Shirt and bicycle helmet. The course will take riders from the Red Cliffs Mall parking lot, down city streets where you will connect to the city trail system. The second event is the Move It! Kids Criterium at 10 am where children 15 and under can compete in races against kids their own age. Races were will be grouped by age and bike type (bicycles/big wheels). All participants receive finisher awards, T-Shirts, and finish line snacks. For more, visit sgcity.org/sportsandrecreation/races/bikestock

Saturday, February 1st is the Wasatch Roller Derby Season Opener at 7 pm. $10 per person, kids 8 and under get in free. Watch this rowdy mash-up bout with players from Wasatch Roller Derby, Wasatch Men’s Roller Derby, and the Beehive Skate Revolution. Celebrate the beginning of a new year of roller derby! The charity for this event is the SLC Air Protectors, a Native American led inclusive organization founded to address the on-going air pollution crisis in Utah. Doors open at 6 pm, bout starts at 7 pm at The Derby Depot in SLC. Details at facebook.com/events/2507315009590435/

Celebrate Lunar New Year tomorrow, Saturday February 1st from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Viridian Event Center in West Jordan. It's the Year of the Rat with Lunar New Year customs and festivities from all over Asia. Experience a professional Lion Dance and martial arts performances, take home a piece of Chinese calligraphy and learn to write numbers in Thai, listen to a choir sing traditional melodies, explore our AR cultural expedition and learn how different countries celebrate the holiday. More at slcolibrary.org/le/lesp/index.htm

Utah Art Market is today and tomorrow starting at 10 am both days, at the Sugarhouse Garden Center. Started in 1994, each Art Market invites the best and most creative local artisans to showcase their unique, funky, whimsical, hard-to-find, and always hand-made merchandise at this seasonally themed event. Art Market began as a once-yearly event, but has grown into five events during the year, all held at the Sugarhouse Garden Center. Each show is stocked with pieces that reflect the show’s theme. The one-of-a-kind, hand-made Arts and Crafts include: jewelry, candles, original paintings, fine art prints, stationery, frames, pillows, holiday décor, clothing, stained glass, ornamental iron, pottery, baked goods and other unique creations. Find more at utahartmarket.com/