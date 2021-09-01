Do you bleed purple or blue?

Two universities have put their rivalry towards a good cause. Utah State University and Weber State University are in a “blood battle” for which school can donate the most blood between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at each university campus.

The national blood shortage will not stop this tradition. This is the 18th annual blood battle between the two universities. Since 2004, this event has collected over 20,800 blood donations and saved countless lives. The university that wins the Blood Battle will be awarded the Blood Battle Trophy that is displayed at their campus for the year.

During the USU vs. WSU Blood Battle, all presenting donors will receive a Blood Battle T-shirt, while supplies last. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), and use the sponsor code for your favorite university– BleedBlue or BleedPurple

Those who come to donate throughout August will get a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only).

In September, all donors who come to give will receive an exclusive 16 oz. Red Cross Campfire mug, while supplies last (Sept. 3-7)

An Email Coupon for a free haircut from Sports Clips (Sept. 1-30)

Locations for the Blood Battle at Utah State will be in the Taggart Student Center with the sponsor code BleedBlue.

For Weber State, it will be in the Dee Events Center with the code BleedPurple.

For more information, visit their website or Twitter.