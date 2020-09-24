Do those blue light glasses really work? And why Utah families are stronger than ever

- On Good Things Utah today – Have you been tempted to buy the blue light glasses, especially with everyone working from home? Surae tells us if they actually protect your eyes.
- And keeping up with your social connections during a pandemic. If you are struggling with maintaining close friends, Nicea found an article that can help! We really liked these tips.
- Plus, we have the latest in Utah school changes this morning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- So how are Utah families and couples faring during 2020? A new survey says actually, better than expected. There is definitely more talk of politics and less sex, but overall families say they’ve grown closer together over the last 9 months, not further apart. The American Family Survey, a collaboration between the Deseret News and Brigham Young University’s Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy, was released Tuesday at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.
- If you would like to see all the results, click here
- And finally, even sneezing during a pandemic has completely changed. With a mask on it’s not comfortable – but health experts say you should always leave that mask in place AND still direct the sneeze into your elbow. Brian has more tips to keep us healthy. Hope you join us for a Thursday edition of our GTU second hour.