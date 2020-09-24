Do those blue light glasses really work? And why Utah families are stronger than ever

Hosted by actor Luke Wilson, "Emergency Call" is a daring, new hour-long show documenting the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America's heroic 911 call takers. The series is set to premiere Monday, September 28, on ABC.

"Emergency Call" follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.