We ask registered dietician nutritionist Trish Brimhall if our seasonal food cravings bring any nutritional benefits? She breaks it down for us, and we love her wisdom. Knowledge is power, and now you can feel confident in your food choices.

Trish’s tips:

Fresher produce means better nutrition, local food sourcing is better for planet, and of course your enjoyment factor means a healthier relationship with food!

Healthy, crave-able fall foods?

Pumpkin, squash, potatoes, onions, beans, apples, and oats. These are best for gut healthm since they’ve got prebiotic fiber to feed microbiome. They’re whole food sources of prebiotic fiber as well as vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals. There’s also a positive impact on mental and cardiovascular health, reduces inflammation, improves immunity, and decreases risk of many chronic diseases

How much fiber do we need?

Some simple math will tell you. Kids = age + 5-10 grams fiber, and adults = 25-35 g. Focus on whole grains, and a variety of fruits and veggies rather than counting grams.

