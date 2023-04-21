- On Good Things Utah this morning – When a loved one dies — whether it’s a husband, wife, son or daughter — every member of the family is impacted in different ways. Routines shift, traditions are altered, and the family unit as a whole is changed. This transition impacts four-legged family members like dogs and cats, too. Speaking to HuffPost, experts spoke about how grief can affect pets:
- Research suggests that both cats and dogs (although dogs are more studied) show signs of grief following the death of a companion animal in the home. So, it is reasonable to think that pets grieve the loss of owners too, said Dr. Andrea Y. Tu, the medical director of Behavior Vets in New York. When an owner dies, pets experience changes to their routine and the simple reality that one person is no longer in the home. “That can impact the emotional well-being of any creature in the household,” Tu said. Though pets do not mourn in the same way that humans do, there are consistent behavioral changes when they experience loss, Tu said. Dogs who are grieving may eat less or more slowly; they might also spend more time asleep. Grieving cats can be more vocal, and those vocalizations may be louder than normal. You may also see a deviation from your pet’s normal routine, and they may even sleep in the normal spot of the deceased pet or person, Tu said.
- Dr. Christopher Lea, an associate clinical professor at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in Alabama, underscored the frequency of these behavioral changes in grieving pets, saying his clients noticed a loss of appetite and sleeping changes in their dogs. If you notice these signs, get in contact with your veterinarian. Tune in today as our hosts dive into this Hot Topic and so much more on a fun Friday edition of Good Things Utah!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now