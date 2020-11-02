Do masks really work and potato chips that taste like fall

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!
  • On GTU Hour Two this morning – The sweetest donation to a child with cancer. We’ll tell you the story of what trick or treaters did for a little boy that couldn’t be out and about this Halloween.
  • Plus, reports coming from England say Prince William suffered from COVID-19 last spring and didn’t say anything about it. We’ll tell you what the press in the UK thinks about the royal family’s silence.
  • And do masks really work? Surae has video that shows exactly how the fibers in the mask can trap the droplets that escape when we breathe or talk.
  • At the end of the show, two of the hottest limited edition fall chip flavors! We are taste testing the Vinegary samples of fall – hope you join us for a busy hour of GTU2!
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate

Good Things Utah Sponsors