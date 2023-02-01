SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Are you looking for a place to enjoy the big game? We have one of the best spots right here in Salt Lake City. Flanker features fan favorite dishes including world class nachos and creative cocktails. It’s a sports bar that plays the top games on the big screen so you can enjoy tasty food and drink with friends and family.

Today, Josh Jurado, the chef at Flanker, came to show how to make perfect nachos at home. Here are some tips:

Pile half the chips onto oval cast iron skillet ( 1.5 cups of chips) Top first half of chips with half the Shredded Cheddar Cheese. ( 2 oz of cheese) Top with remaining chips, leaving a level area at the top of the mound. Dress with remaining cheese. ( 2oz of cheese) Warm in the convection oven below the sauté range for 2 minutes. ( 400 degrees) Top with any additional proteins. Use the portion scoop. (4 oz) Garnish with a squiggle of sour cream & 3 scoops guacamole. Spoon salsa around the nachos. Scatter green onion & sliced jalapeño around the nachos. Place the fried tortilla cup on top of the nachos. Fill pitcher with 6oz warm queso.

Tucker Castle, Bar Manager of Flanker, shared 2 easy celebratory cocktails for the big game that you can easily make at home for your guests.

Ingredients

1.0 oz blanco tequila, viewers preference

.05 oz ancho Reyes Chile liquor

.5 oz agave based sweet n sour

1.0 oz passion fruit purée

3 dash green Tabasco

Top with beer of your choice

This cocktail is made to please both cocktail and beer lovers during the biggest game of the year. Made with both spirits and the beer of your choice, the Shandy can meet the needs of most football fans. You can also make it as spicy as your guests like.

