Do Denzel Washington’s kids actually have chores and Disney comes out with a cookbook

Actor John David Washington, son of Denzel Washington, moved back home during the pandemic. He told “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Samuel L. Jackson that his “chore” was showing up for dinner on time! During the pandemic, John went home to live with his parents.

“You still had to do chores, right? Because I know Denzel likes some order in his house”, said Samuel L Jackson

“I can’t believe we’re doing this right now on Jimmy Kimmel,” says John. “My chore was to make sure I was down for dinner in time.”

“That’s not a chore. That’s not a chore. A chore is like sweeping the driveway, taking the garbage out, you know… ” says Jackson. Washington went on to say he did help with cooking.

