DJ DVDDY performs live and talks Alienstock

Brendon Nielson, also known as DVDDY, visited us on Good Things Utah to perform his song “Wanderer” and talk all things Alienstock.

Living up to his name, DVDDY loves all things “dad” and showed us what he is all about with his personally-modified, grill turntable. Brendon has a new single coming out on October 25th, called “Burn,” with Aubrey Toone. To find more of his work, visit Brendon’s new Twitch stream.

He’s also headlining at Alienstock this weekend, which is a new extraterrestrial-themed festival in the Nevada desert. The internationally covered event is an exciting step for DVDDY. To see him perform, visit the Alienstock website.