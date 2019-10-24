DIY wood serving tray

DIY-ing has never been so easy! Miranda Webster from She Builder joined us to share how simple it is to make your own wood serving tray.
Supply List:
- 2 – 1x4x8 boards of wood
- Wood glue
- Nails and hammer (or nail gun)
- Handles and screws
- Screw driver
- Paint/stain
- Sand paper
- Sealant
Cut List:
- 3 – 40″ pieces
- 2 – 11.75″ pieces
Step 1:
- Cut your pieces of wood or have your
- friendly lumber store associate cut these for you.
Step 2:
- Sand any rough edges.
Step 3:
- Paint and/or stain your pieces of wood.
Step 4:
- Use wood glue and nails or brad nailer to attach your top and bottom long boards to the back side of each of your smaller pieces.
- Then attach the middle board with wood
- glue and nails. Making sure to evenly space this board in the center.
Step 5:
- Seal your tray with a polyurethane finish and attach your handles.
- Mark where your screws will go and pre drill each hole to prevent wood from splintering.
Miranda also shared five ways to style or use your tray, once you’ve built it.
- Centerpiece for the holidays
- Cookies and milk for Santa
- Breakfast in bed
- Coffee table accessory
- Bath tray
Visit shebuilder.com or Instagram and Facebook: @Shebuilder .