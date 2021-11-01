DIY Thanksgiving table to keep the kids entertained

Halloween is over, so that means it’s time to start thinking about Thanksgiving! Rose Storey Usenova and her daughter, Lola, are here giving tips on how to make a DIY kids Thanksgiving table. Rose was able to put a table together that’s cheap, affordable, and would keep Lola busy. She said this will help make Thanksgiving dinner go as smoothly as possible.

Some of Rose’s tricks are using a brown craft tablecloth so kids can use crayons to draw on it, books on hand for them to flip through, and a turkey leg made out of paper to use as the table placeholder. This is fun and allows the kids to look for a surprise inside of it. You can even use homemade yarn pumpkins and turkeys as the centerpiece, and craft cups so they can work on them throughout the day.

One of the most useful creations she had was tying the silverware to the leg of the table so parents don’t have to worry about it falling on the ground. She crochet it which allowed the yarn to be stretchy but said ribbon would work as well.

Rose said the table doesn’t need to be too big, you just want to have enough activities prepared to rotate throughout the day. Watch the full segment above to see how she made all of this decor.

For more tips from Rosey, check out her blog and Instagram!