Meg Bentley joined us on the show with some beginner friendly DIY stepping stones! They take 4 minutes to make, therefore this is a great activity for the whole family. These can be used as colorful stepping stones for your garden or just fun décor pieces for around the house. Everything to make these can be purchased for around $10, making these great affordable crafts to do when you are bored.

The only things needed for these whimsical crafts are concrete mix, a mold or cake pan, and 1 cup of water. To add some bright colors more personality you can add gems, paint, glitter etc.

Instagram: @megzyb1010

YouTube: Meg Zullo Bentley