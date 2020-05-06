DIY Spring Succulent Arrangements

Miranda from Shebuilder joined us in the backyard today to show us a DIY spring succulent arrangement! Best of all, you can use what you have at home to create these simple and beautiful arrangements. These make the perfect Mother’s Day and Teacher Appreciation gifts.



Supplies Needed:

Jars, pitchers, cups, soda cans – anything you can repurpose!

Spray paint

Soil

Plants

Follow along with the segment to see how to put the simple steps together, and get the darling finished product! Follow Miranda on Instagram, Facebook and online at shebuilder.com