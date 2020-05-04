DIY Soda Fountain Sign

Sage Roberts of Chalk Couture joined us today to teach us that you can change any kind of decor to match your own style, even your soda fountain! We learned how to make it look fabulously vintage.



Using super cute stencils and paste, anyone can learn to do this simple craft. If you don’t like the placement and want a do-over, or when you’re ready to change the design, it can be easily wiped right off with water to be used again!

During quarantine, crafts are a great way to stay creative and have some fun. Possibilities are endless, with the options to do a virtual craft nights with friends. Follow along with Sage and Nicea in this segment, and learn more at chalkcouture.com