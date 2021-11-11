DIY snowball lights perfect for your Christmas tree

Miranda Webster joined us back on GTU today and shared easy crafts you can do around the holidays. She offered creative alternatives to popular decor.

To make the DIY Snowball Lights you will need:

string of lights

ping pong balls

razor blade

pencil

spray adhesive

epsom salt

glitter

How to make the snowball light:

Cut a small “x” into the center of each ping pong ball.

Spray each ball with adhesive.

Dip ping pong ball in mixture of epsom salt and glitter.

Once dry, place ping pong balls over various bulbs on your string of lights.

You can check her out on social media for more DIY crafts and creations.