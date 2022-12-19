SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Try your hand at a DIY project to start off the new year. DIY expert, Meg Bentley, is your girl when it comes to finding the supplies and making decor all on your own. In today’s segment, Meg showed us how to add some sparkle and shine and start 2023 off with a bang.

If you’re planning on hosting the big party this year, welcome your guests with a festive sign that even the kids can help make. Oriental Trading has kits that have everything you need and make it simple to complete.

Small details can take your party to the next level. Meg repurposed a disco ball cup into a candle that can be used on the table. Additionally, she created a sparkly backdrop using fabric and tinsel.

