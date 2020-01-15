DIY scrunchies with a no-sew option

Breaking News
Emergency crews responding to a small plane crash in Roy.
Scrunchies are back and one of the most popular hair accessory for girls of all ages! Friends Jade and Ainsley, both 11 years old, taught us how easy it is to make your own custom scrunchies. With their easy to follow tutorial, you’ll easily make enough to go with any outfit. It’s not only trending to wear scrunchies in your hair, but also on your wrist.

Here are the Supplies you will need to make these scrunchies:

Supplies:

  • Wide quarter fabric
  • Fabric cut into 4×26 rectangles 
  • 8″ length of 1/4″ wide elastic 
  • Safety pins
  • Basic sewing supplies
  • Rotary cutter and cutting mat
  • Optional: fabric glue

