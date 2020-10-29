DIY puffy slime brains

Katelyn Showalter, blogger and content creator at The Show Gals was with us today teaching us the coolest Halloween puffy slime brain sensory activity DIY! Take a look, try it out, and be sure to follow her at the links below!
Puffy Slime Brains
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup hot water
- 1 tbs borax
- 1 cup white liquid glue (2 4oz bottles)
- 1/2 Cup water
- 4 Cups shaving cream
- 2 Tablespoons contact solution
- Pink Food coloring
- Plastic skull
- Box cutter
- Spray paint (optional)
Directions:
- In a small bowl add 1 cup hot water and then add 1 tbs borax, stir until dissolved
- In large bowl mix together glue, water, shaving cream and contact solution.
- Then add 2-3 tbs of borax solution stirring after each tablespoon until desired consistency is reached and the slime is no longer sticking to the sides
- Knead in food coloring until evenly distributed (make sure to wear gloves for this part!
- Cut top half of plastic skeleton off (spray paint if desired)
- Glue the piece you cut off on the inside of the skull to create a bowl
- Add slime to bowl to create the brain effect!
IG @theshowgals and online at theshowgals.com