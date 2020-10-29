DIY puffy slime brains

With election day right around the corner, we have one of Utah’s TOP K12 architects visiting with us today to talk about why voting for new schools is so important. Greta Anderson is the head of the K12 studio at Utah Largest Architecture firm, FFKR Architects. She is the LEAD architect on Hillcrest High School right now. She also designed Olympus High school and Provo High school.

Did you know that bond elections are the main funding mechanism to build new schools here in Utah? School budgets usually only cover other costs such as teacher salaries.