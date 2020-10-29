DIY puffy slime brains

Good Things Utah

Katelyn Showalter, blogger and content creator at The Show Gals was with us today teaching us the coolest Halloween puffy slime brain sensory activity DIY! Take a look, try it out, and be sure to follow her at the links below!

Puffy Slime Brains

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup hot water
  • 1 tbs borax
  • 1 cup white liquid glue (2 4oz bottles)
  • 1/2 Cup water 
  • 4 Cups shaving cream 
  • 2 Tablespoons contact solution 
  • Pink Food coloring
  • Plastic skull 
  • Box cutter 
  • Spray paint (optional)

Directions:

  • In a small bowl add 1 cup hot water and then add 1 tbs borax, stir until dissolved 
  • In large bowl mix together glue, water, shaving cream and contact solution.
  • Then add 2-3 tbs of borax solution stirring after each tablespoon until desired consistency is reached and the slime is no longer sticking to the sides 
  • Knead in food coloring until evenly distributed (make sure to wear gloves for this part! 
  • Cut top half of plastic skeleton off (spray paint if desired)
  • Glue the piece you cut off on the inside of the skull to create a bowl 
  • Add slime to bowl to create the brain effect! 

IG @theshowgals and online at theshowgals.com

Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

