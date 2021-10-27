DIY pom-poms for holiday decor

Meg Bentley, dressed as Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas, stopped by GTU this morning to show us an easy Halloween DIY Garland!

First, grab your pom-pom template. The templates are very user-friendly and the instructions are clear for beginning crafters. You can get these templates at Joann’s and other craft stores.

Then grab your warn and wrap it around “like Nicki Minaj” Meg said, wrap it quickly because it can be messy just make sure all of the white on the pom-pom template. Once you wrap it, snip your warn and close it. How much warn you wrap determines how big your pom-pom will be. You will close the other side and the template will look like a ball. For the finished look you can string it on a garland and add googly eyes to look like ghosts, put on other decors, or even place it on a pillow.

For more DIY crafts and stories follow Meg’s Instagram, TikTok and Youtube. For more personalized tips contact her through her email eggswithmeg10@gmail.com.