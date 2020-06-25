DIY Patriotic Chalk Paint with Sage Roberts

Sage Roberts of Chalk Couture joined us in studio today to share a variety of perfect patriotic crafts! From furniture to clothing, these DIY projects go far beyond chalkboards! The sticky transfers used to adorn clothing and items with these patriotic designs are made to be washed, and used again and again!

By using the couture ink, you don’t have to work as fast. Sage showed us how easy it is to use this transfer on a baseball cap, and told gave us options of how to we can make it permanent, too! This is the perfect way to make your own patriotic family attire if you’re having trouble finding what you like in stores.

Sage also tells us chalking is a wonderful way to stay creative during COVID-19. Women, men, and children alike can all find something they enjoy creating with Chalk Couture. Thanks, Sage!

More at www.chalkcouture.com/sageroberts insta @vintage_charm_creations and on Facebook at Vintage Charm Creations