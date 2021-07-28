DIY no-sew crafts for your kids

DIY Nursery Crafts

Does your nursery need a bit of a pick-up, but your bank account is telling you no? Lucky for us, Meg Bentley visited our studio today to show us how we can not only decorate our nursery with adorable and inexpensive decor, but have fun doing it.

Bentley shared with us clever, quick and affordable ways to create a play tepee for kids, a baby mobile and much more!

DIY Bows

Bentley introduced a quick 5-minute bow that can be used for your boys or girls. It is simple, cute, and does not require sewing whatsoever. Bentley uses these bows for not only her boys, but also for her own outfits!

Bentley and her creative ideas can be found on IG, YouTube and TikTok.